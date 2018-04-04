Nathan Chen of the United States looks on after competing during the Men's Single Skating Short Program at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.

Olympic bronze medalist Nathan Chen, who trains in Southern California, may soon take his skates east and study at Yale University.

Chen first hinted at his admission in on his Instagram profile, adding "Yale '22" to his bio. His publicist confirmed his admission to the Ivy League school, saying that the potential future bulldog is "thrilled."

She added that he had applied to other universities and has until May 1st to formally accept. In previous interviews, the skating scholar mentioned that he wants to study pre-med.

Chen made history during his free skate program at the 2018 Winter Olympics. He was nicknamed the Quad King for being the first ever skater to land five quadruple jumps in one program. He raised his own bar during the Men’s Figure Skating World Championship in March by landing six quads, resulting in his first World Championship.

Yale's acceptance rate is 6.3 percent with an undergraduate enrollment of 5,493. The average freshman retention rate at Yale, which is often an indicator of student satisfaction, is 99 percent.

