From the Archives: Footage of the 'Not Guilty' Verdict in the Trial of OJ Simpson - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

From the Archives: Footage of the 'Not Guilty' Verdict in the Trial of OJ Simpson

By Sydney Kalich

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Raw Footage of the Verdict Reading at the Trial of OJ Simpson.

    Raw footage of the verdict reading at the trial of O.J. Simpson. Simpson was accused of murdering ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Original Airdate: Oct. 3 1995. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019)

    Twenty four years ago Thursday, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the double murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. 

    Simpson's nearly yearlong televised trial became a national obsession and was dubbed the "Trial of the Century." 

    The famed "dream team" defense team as well as the prosecution gained notoriety that lasted long beyond the trial. 

    Although Simpson was found not guilty in the criminal trial, he was later found liable in civil court for the deaths of Brown Simpson and Goldman. Simpson was ordered to pay the surviving family members $33.5 million. 

    The Aftermath of the 'Not Guilty' Verdict in the Trial of OJ Simpson

    [LA] The Aftermath of the 'Not Guilty' Verdict in the Trial of OJ Simpson

    NBC4 reports on the reactions and immediate aftermath in the hours after the 'not guilty' verdict in the trial of O.J. Simpson. Original Air Date: Oct. 3, 1995.

    (Published Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019)

    From the archives, see the raw footage of the emotional verdict reading in the 1995 trial of O.J. Simpson. 

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices