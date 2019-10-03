Twenty four years ago Thursday, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the double murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.
Simpson's nearly yearlong televised trial became a national obsession and was dubbed the "Trial of the Century."
The famed "dream team" defense team as well as the prosecution gained notoriety that lasted long beyond the trial.
Although Simpson was found not guilty in the criminal trial, he was later found liable in civil court for the deaths of Brown Simpson and Goldman. Simpson was ordered to pay the surviving family members $33.5 million.
From the archives, see the raw footage of the emotional verdict reading in the 1995 trial of O.J. Simpson.