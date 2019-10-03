Raw footage of the verdict reading at the trial of O.J. Simpson. Simpson was accused of murdering ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Original Airdate: Oct. 3 1995. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019)

Twenty four years ago Thursday, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the double murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Simpson's nearly yearlong televised trial became a national obsession and was dubbed the "Trial of the Century."

The famed "dream team" defense team as well as the prosecution gained notoriety that lasted long beyond the trial.

Although Simpson was found not guilty in the criminal trial, he was later found liable in civil court for the deaths of Brown Simpson and Goldman. Simpson was ordered to pay the surviving family members $33.5 million.

The Aftermath of the 'Not Guilty' Verdict in the Trial of OJ Simpson

NBC4 reports on the reactions and immediate aftermath in the hours after the 'not guilty' verdict in the trial of O.J. Simpson. Original Air Date: Oct. 3, 1995. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019)

