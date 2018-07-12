Frozen Apple Pies Burn in Big Rig Trailer Fire on Southern California Freeway - NBC Southern California
Frozen Apple Pies Burn in Big Rig Trailer Fire on Southern California Freeway

No injuries were reported in the big rig fire on the 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    A big rig carrying 15,000 pounds of apple pies caught fire early Thursday on a Southern California freeway, closing lanes overnight for the cleanup.

    The fire likely started with the truck's brake and spread to the trailer on the 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters extinguished the flames, allowing crews to unload the boxes of frozen pies.

    The driver, who disconnected the cab from the burning trailer, was not injured. Lanes reopened later Thursday morning. 


