A big rig carrying 15,000 pounds of apple pies caught fire early Thursday on a Southern California freeway, closing lanes overnight for the cleanup.

The fire likely started with the truck's brake and spread to the trailer on the 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters extinguished the flames, allowing crews to unload the boxes of frozen pies.

The driver, who disconnected the cab from the burning trailer, was not injured. Lanes reopened later Thursday morning.



