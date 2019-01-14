Full PaleyFest Line-up Now Revealed, TV Fans

"MacGyver," "9-1-1," and "RuPaul's Drag Race" will all be in the spotlight at the March TV fest, in Hollywood.

What to Know March 16-25, 2019

Dolby Theatre

Ticket on-sale begins Jan. 15-16

Television, maybe more than another form of entertainment, is about anticipation.

For sure, we do have to wait for books to be released, but if you have a book you're loving, you can just turn the page, to see what happens next.

Movies? They're fairly stand-alone, and when there are sequels, we seem to know a lot about them, months ahead of time, thanks to the trailers.

But television is about the waiting, about cliffhangers, and fully wrapped up in what-will-my-characters-do-next fretting. That's part of the joy of fandom, the anticipation, but TV fans won't have to wait any longer for the full-on, oh-so-complete PaleyFest 2019 list of participants.

The Paley Center for Media, the television-smart organization behind the 35-year-old festival, released all of the participating series on Monday, Jan. 14, completing the sneak-preview-y list that began in December.

It's a festival, by the by, that features casts and creative pros paneling-it-up, on stage, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. So if show-based Q&As are your jam, and seeing favorite actors in person, this is for you.

On the roster?

"MacGyver," "9-1-1," and "RuPaul's Drag Race" are on board for the 2019 March happening, along with "This Is Us," which had been previously announced, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and "Grace and Frankie."

"Star Trek: Discovery" and "The Twilight Zone" will deliver the sci-fi dazzle, while "Parks and Recreation" will be in the house, to celebrate a 10th anniversary reunion.

Oh yes, there are more series, too, headed for the March 16-25 event. See them here.

A special presale rolls on Jan. 15 and 16 for Paley Patron, Fellow, and Supporting members, as well as Citi cardmembers. Paley Individual members can buy tickets on Jan. 17, while tickets open up to the general public on Friday, Jan. 18.

