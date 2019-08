A brush fire erupts near homes in Fullerton on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

A small brush fire in Fullerton Saturday was put out in fewer than 40 minutes, fire officials said.

Officials were notified of the small brush fire burning near the intersection of West Valley View Drive and Carhart Avenue around 2:43 p.m., the Fullerton Fire Department said.

Palm trees were on fire, along with a vehicle, but no structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, the FFD said.

The fire was out by 3:19 p.m., according to the Fullerton Fire Department.