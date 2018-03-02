Fullerton Elementary School Lockdown Caused by Fireworks

After fireworks went off near an Orange County elementary school, forcing a lockdown for fear it was gunshots, police said everyone was safe.

The call came into Fullerton police reporting shots fired near Sunset Lane Elementary at 2 p.m. at 2030 Sunset Lane in Fullerton.

Sunset Lane school officials took the precautionary measures of locking down the school and notifying parents they could wait at a nearby Rite Aid parking lot at Euclid and Rosecrans.

They said there was no reason to think there was a gunman near the campus.

At 3 p.m., Fullerton police said the campus was safe and the gunshots were actually fireworks.

Parents were told to pick up their children.