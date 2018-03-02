Fullerton Elementary School Lockdown Caused by Fireworks - NBC Southern California
MAP: 
Interactive Radar
logo_la_2x

Fullerton Elementary School Lockdown Caused by Fireworks

There was no search for a shooter, and everyone was safe.

By Heather Navarro

Published 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fullerton Elementary School Lockdown Caused by Fireworks

    After fireworks went off near an Orange County elementary school, forcing a lockdown for fear it was gunshots, police said everyone was safe.

    The call came into Fullerton police reporting shots fired near Sunset Lane Elementary at 2 p.m. at 2030 Sunset Lane in Fullerton.

    Sunset Lane school officials took the precautionary measures of locking down the school and notifying parents they could wait at a nearby Rite Aid parking lot at Euclid and Rosecrans.

    They said there was no reason to think there was a gunman near the campus.

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 2-26-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
    CHP

    At 3 p.m., Fullerton police said the campus was safe and the gunshots were actually fireworks.

    Parents were told to pick up their children.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices