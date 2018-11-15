 Photos: Law Enforcement, Family, Friends Gather to Remember Sgt. Ron Helus - NBC Southern California
Borderline Bar Shooting

Coverage of a shooting the left 12 victims dead at a Thousand Oaks bar

Photos: Law Enforcement, Family, Friends Gather to Remember Sgt. Ron Helus

By Whitney Irick

Funeral services were scheduled Thursday for Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus.

Helus, 54, was killed during the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7. He was a 29-year veteran of the department.

Helus leaves behind a wife and son. Karen Helus, Ron's wife of 29 years', called her late husband a hero.

"He is a hero, and I want him to be known for that, because that's what he did. He had a heart of gold. He would've done anything for anyone," she said in a "Today" show interview with 24-year-old son Jordan at her side.

