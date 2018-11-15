Funeral services were scheduled Thursday for Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus.
Helus, 54, was killed during the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7. He was a 29-year veteran of the department.
Helus leaves behind a wife and son. Karen Helus, Ron's wife of 29 years', called her late husband a hero.
"He is a hero, and I want him to be known for that, because that's what he did. He had a heart of gold. He would've done anything for anyone," she said in a "Today" show interview with 24-year-old son Jordan at her side.
Below, a look at Helus' funeral in photos.