Police declared a funeral gathering in a South Los Angeles street an unlawful assembly. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News on Friday, June 1, 2018. (Published Friday, June 1, 2018)

Additional charges could be filed Saturday against nine people arrested in South Los Angeles after bottles were thrown at police officers sent to break up a gathering of more than 100 people, many believed to be gang members.

Police clad in riot gear went to the area of 98th Street and Avalon Boulevard at 4:05 p.m. Friday after getting complaints about a barbecue with loud music and people being unable to pass through the area, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.



The gathering was for the funeral after-party for Cassandra Brown, who died of cancer on Mother's Day. She was 47. Her funeral was at a church near the street where LAPD ultimately declared an "unlawful assembly," police said.

"Sadly, it culminated into people spitting on my officers and throwing bottles," said LAPD Capt. Louis Paglialonga.

No officers were injured during the attack, Madison said. The nine people arrested face charges including failure to disperse and battery on a police officer, he said.

City News Services contributed to this story.