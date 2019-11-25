Furry Love Can Be Yours on Black Friday

Best Friends in Mission Hills and NKLA in West LA will offer free adoptions for dogs, cats, and kittens on Friday, Nov. 29.

Honest now... Isn't wrapping a gift just a little glummier without a kitten trying to claw at your ribbon? Or a pooch running around with the cardboard tube that once held the paper as if it was a bone?

And don't you want a cat to nest next to you in all of that soft tissue paper?

It can be challenging to wade into all that the holidays deliver without a loving and playful companion at our side, a buddy who doesn't demand a particular gift of us, or that we attend a party with them that doesn't appeal.

Our companion animals only want to love us, and be loved in return, and there are hundreds of such critters at the the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills and NKLA in West Los Angeles.

To help those honeys find homes before the holidays, and to help people know the sweet love of a true-hearted buddy, there shall be free adoptions on Friday, Nov. 29.

That's right: There are "... hundreds of dogs, cats, and kittens of all ages and sizes waiting to meet adopters," adopters who are invited to stop by and connect with a forever friend on Black Friday.

"Each pet is spayed or neutered, micro-chipped, and vaccinated, and thanks to a sponsorship from the Petco Foundation and BOBS from Skechers, free to adopt."

Every Best Friends animal, and the majority of the NKLA animals, hail from Southern California, which means that "... adopters will make a huge impact in helping Los Angeles become the nation's largest no-kill city by the end of the year."

Is there a pup out there who wants to play with the wrapping paper tube? Or a kitten who wants to nap in a nest of tissue paper? Make your Black Friday about finding a Fido or feline that could change your life for the better.

Doors open, like so many stores out there, at 6 a.m. on Nov. 29.

