Galaxy's Edge Is Not Far, Far Away, New Guidemap Reveals

Guidemap mavens, get excited: Disneyland park just sneak-peek'd its newest guidemaps, which now feature Galaxy's Edge, on May 24. The newest land at the Anaheim theme park debuts on May 31.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens on May 31, 2019

Reservations required (in addition to a park ticket) from May 31-June 23

You'd never dare fly your X-Wing in the vicinity of the Death Star without knowing first where its reactor core is, as well as the exact location of the thermal exhaust port that leads to it.

Likewise, you wouldn't enter a new 14-acre land, one inspired by the "Star Wars" universe, without first snagging a guidemap, a portable atlas that can tell you where to find Oga's Cantina, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run, and the other fantastical features found within.

And guidemap-wielding fans are about to enter that cosmic place, starting on Friday, May 31 when Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge debuts at The Happiest Place on Earth.

Disneyland Resort shared a first look at its newest guidemaps, which now include Galaxy's Edge, on the official Disneyland blog on Friday, May 24.

The blog also posted a photo of the guidemap's Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run-inspired cover.

Cue the Wookiee howls of delight.

The guidemap also includes a venue listing for Galaxy's Edge, giving a clear rundown of what each place does, serves, and offers.

Guidemaps and Disneyland are a tight twosome, a pairing that's as traditional as staying for the fireworks right after the parade. Or Mickey and Minnie. Or a Dole Whip float and a tiny umbrella.

The park's seasonally changing guidemaps are regularly collected, too, by avid Disney collectors, or kept as treasured souvenirs in scrapbooks, shoeboxes, and frames.

So the notion that Galaxy's Edge will star on the cover of the info-packed pamphlet as it makes its highly anticipated debut is as understandable as Yoda is wise.

One more thing, map mavens? You can also see a Galaxy's Edge in a new Disneyland map that's currently live online.

Explore away, no Landspeeder required.

An important note: Reservations are required to enter Galaxy's Edge from May 31 through June 23 (as well as a ticket to Disneyland).

Those are now booked up, but you can still reserve a Disneyland Resort hotel room and enjoy a Galaxy's Edge "designated reservation" as a complement to your stay. Details may be found here.

