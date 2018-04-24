Game-Worn John Wooden Jersey is Going Up for Auction

Mention the UCLA men's basketball program to fans of college hoops and one name will invariably come up: John Wooden.
The UCLA program is largely the house that Wooden built. In his illustrious 27-season coaching career, "The Wizard of Westwood" built a dynasty, leading the Bruins to 10 NCAA Championships in a 12-season stretch from 1964 to 1975, including an eye-popping and record-breaking run of seven consecutive titles from 1967 to 1973.
But before becoming a coaching legend, Wooden was also a top collegiate player in his own right, becoming a three-time All-American at Purdue University. Wooden not only captained the Boilermakers, but also led them to two Big Ten Conference titles and a 1932 national championship. For his exploits in 1932, Wooden was also named college basketball's Player of the Year.
Now, Heritage Auctions is putting one of Wooden's game-worn jerseys from his time at Purdue up for auction. The company expects the jersey to fetch more than $30,000.
In addition to the Wooden jersey, sports fans can also place their bid on a number of other special sports memorabilia, including the bat Babe Ruth used to record his then-record 60th homer in 1927, a signed Lou Gehrig's first baseman mitt, and a 1948 Rocky Marciano New England Golden Gloves Tournament champions' belt.
Scroll below to see photos of the Wooden jersey and some of the other items up for auction May 17 and 18.