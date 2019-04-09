'Game of Thrones' Drinks Rule Hollywood's Ever Bar

Journeying through the Seven Kingdoms can produce a serious hankering for a special sip, as anyone can tell you. There are thorny plot twists, and super-complicated characters up to all manner of machinations, and dragons? They'll be flying by soon, too. Where, though, can a "Game of Thrones" fan find the sort of fantasy-fun cocktails that live up to the colorful and complex nature of the series?



In Hollywood, the answer is Ever Bar, at The Kimpton Everly Hotel. The drink-fancy destination now has a line-up of sips themed to the series, which begins its final season on April 14. But before the HBO premiere? Or perhaps after? Best round up your adventure-seeking buds and make for Ever Bar, to try one of these handcrafted concoctions. They'll be available through the run of the season.