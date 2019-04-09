'Game of Thrones' Drinks Rule Hollywood's Ever Bar - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

'Game of Thrones' Drinks Rule Hollywood's Ever Bar

By Alysia Gray Painter

4 PHOTOS

33 minutes ago

Published 33 minutes ago
Journeying through the Seven Kingdoms can produce a serious hankering for a special sip, as anyone can tell you. There are thorny plot twists, and super-complicated characters up to all manner of machinations, and dragons? They'll be flying by soon, too. Where, though, can a "Game of Thrones" fan find the sort of fantasy-fun cocktails that live up to the colorful and complex nature of the series?

In Hollywood, the answer is Ever Bar, at The Kimpton Everly Hotel. The drink-fancy destination now has a line-up of sips themed to the series, which begins its final season on April 14. But before the HBO premiere? Or perhaps after? Best round up your adventure-seeking buds and make for Ever Bar, to try one of these handcrafted concoctions. They'll be available through the run of the season.
More Photo Galleries
See Dramatic Sights at These National Parks in California
California Snowpack Through the Years
Connect With Us
AdChoices