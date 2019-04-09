The last reputed gang member accused of firebombing the homes of black residents in a housing project to try to force them out of their homes pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes charges, prosecutors said.

As part of his plea agreement, Carlos "Rider" Hernandez admitted to organizing the Mother's Day 2014 attack at the Ramona Gardens Housing Project, prosecutors said. He was one of eight Big Hazard street gang members who smashed the windows of four apartments and threw in lit Molotov cocktails while the families, including women and children, slept, authorities said.

"Hernandez told the other co-defendants who were present that the African-American victims were being targeted for firebombing because of their race," according to his plea agreement, in which Hernandez admitted that he "and the co-defendants knew that throwing firebombs into occupied residences after midnight created a substantial likelihood of causing serious bodily injury" to the African-American families.

"This defendant oversaw a scheme designed to send African-American residents a potentially deadly message — you are not welcome here," said United States Attorney Nick Hanna in a statement. "As this successful prosecution clearly demonstrates, we simply will not tolerate acts of violence and hate calculated to deprive people of their civil rights.

Charges that Hernandez pleaded guilty to included conspiracy, racketeering, using fire and carrying explosives to commit another federal felony, and firearms possession, officials said.