89-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Garden Grove Hit-and-Run

An 89-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Garden Grove on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, police said. (Published 2 hours ago)

An 89-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Garden Grove Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred around 5:58 a.m. near the intersection of Dale Street and Stanford Avenue, according to the Garden Grove Police Department. The vehicle, described as possibly a white BMW with a sunroof based on surveillance footage and car parts found at the scene, failed to stop and help the dying man, police said.

The vehicle is believed to have sustained severe front damage and was last seen traveling north on Dale Avenue, the GGPD said.

The elderly pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police released surveillance footage from the area in the hopes of identifying the possible driver. Any witnesses that may have seen the collision are asked to contact the Garden Grove Police Department's Traffic Investigator Paul Ashby (714) 741-5823.