A 28-year-old man was charged Monday in the bludgeoning and stabbing death of his mother, whose body was discovered under a comforter in the Garden Grove condo they shared.

Jonathan Michael Warner was charged with one felony count of murder and faces a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of life in prison if convicted as charged, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office.

Investigators said Warner was being held in the Orange County Jail without bail after he confessed to the slaying.

Investigators said the suspect's mother, 62-year-old Vivian Wolff, was discovered under a comforter in the bedroom of the condo they shared in the 14000 block of Flower Street.

Friends had been calling Wolff and grew concerned when she stopped calling back, so they went to check on her and found her body Aug. 6 at 9:45 p.m., Garden Grove police said.

Wolff had been dead for about 24 hours when she was found, and Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney said there were no signs of a break-in.

Police said a witness spotted Warner walking near the intersection of College Avenue and Ninth Street about 1:45 p.m. Thursday and contacted police. When officers arrived and attempted to speak with Warner, he was accused of assaulting an officer and running away, but was taken into custody after a short chase.

Warner was interviewed by detectives and confessed to killing his mother, Whitney said.