Child Injured in Garden Grove House Fire

8 adults and 3 children were displaced due to the fire.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Published 2 hours ago

    A child was injured in a house fire that broke out in Garden Grove on Sunday December 30, 2018.

    A child was injured in a house fire in Garden Grove Sunday morning, according to the Garden Grove Fire Department.

    Red Cross was called to the scene and the child was in stable condition. The child’s age was not available.

    Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on the 11500 block of Vicilia Street at around 7:30 a.m. When crews arrived, the flames had spread throughout the home and into the attic, the department said.

    The house was a total loss with damage estimated at $600,000.

    The fire, which took 30 minutes to knock down, displaced 11 people, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire was accidental.

