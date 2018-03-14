A landscaper found a small amount of remains outside a residence hall at Loyola Marymount University. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 5 on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (Published 3 hours ago)

A gardener discovered a small amount of what is described as "possible decomposing remains" near a residential building on the Westchester campus of Loyola Marymount University Wednesday, according to police and a University statement.

The possible remains were recovered for the LA County Coroner's office to determine whether or not they are human. The Los Angeles Police response to the location included homicide investigators.

The discovery was made Wednesday morning outside the Leavey 5 building adjacent to the bluff on the north side of campus.

University administration sent the campus community a digital notification acknowledging the police investigation, and urging all to avoid the area "until further noice." A later statement provided information on the circumstances, and reiterated that the LMU Department of Public Safety "confirms that that there are no campus safety concerns at this time."