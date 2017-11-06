Gas Prices in Southern California Continue to Rise

A new gas tax that went into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, resulted in every gallon of gas costing 12 cents more and diesel costing 20 cents more.

The price of gasoline has experienced a slight increase throughout the country during the last two weeks.

According to industry analysts, the increase of 7 cents per gallon is due to several factors, including the price increase in the purchase and sale of oil.

In Southern California, experts say, the increase is much higher, according to AAA calculations. In Los Angeles County, the average cost of a gallon of gas is $3.28, while in Orange County it is $3.26.

These prices, AAA says, are the result of the increased gasoline tax that went into effect Nov. 1.



"The tax hike’s effect at many, but not all, gas pumps was immediate on Wednesday," said Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring. "While we believed the switch to the cheaper winter blend of gasoline could have cancelled out some of the tax increase, higher oil prices and lower inventory have instead pushed underlying fuel costs higher. The tax increase plus these additional issues make the usual fall price decline less likely going forward."





State authorities have indicated that the profits earned from the gasoline and diesel tax increase will be used to repair roads and bridges in California.



