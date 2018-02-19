Police Search for Gunman After Gas Station Cashier's Slaying - NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Winter Olympics Coverage
OLY-LA

Police Search for Gunman After Gas Station Cashier's Slaying

"In the community, if you'd come up a little short he'd help you," said one customer, mourning the cashier's death.

By Conan Nolan

Published at 5:32 PM PST on Feb 19, 2018 | Updated at 8:57 PM PST on Feb 19, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		119828
    2
    Germany    		106420
    3
    Canada    		85619
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The 21 Most Exciting Flavors at Taste Washington
    Donluismeza
    The shattered glass of a Lancaster gas station where a cashier was shot to death Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.

    Police are looking for a killer after a cashier at a combination gasoline station and dairy drive-through was shot to death during a robbery in Lancaster.

    The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday on the 44400 block of Division Street, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Detective Joe Mendoza. Police believe two men entered the store and at least one of them shot the cashier at least once in the upper abdomen before running away.

    "In the community, if you'd come up a little short he'd help you," said one customer, mourning the cashier's death. "There wasn't too much he wouldn't do for the people around here. It breaks my heart."

    The victim, identified as a 61-year-old man, had previously been robbed at gunpoint at the store and was actually looking for another job because of it, his girlfriend said.

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 2-17-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
    KNBC-TV

    Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LASD homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222- 8477.

    Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the victim.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices