Police Search for Gunman After Gas Station Cashier's Slaying

The shattered glass of a Lancaster gas station where a cashier was shot to death Monday, Feb. 19, 2018.

Police are looking for a killer after a cashier at a combination gasoline station and dairy drive-through was shot to death during a robbery in Lancaster.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday on the 44400 block of Division Street, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Detective Joe Mendoza. Police believe two men entered the store and at least one of them shot the cashier at least once in the upper abdomen before running away.

"In the community, if you'd come up a little short he'd help you," said one customer, mourning the cashier's death. "There wasn't too much he wouldn't do for the people around here. It breaks my heart."

The victim, identified as a 61-year-old man, had previously been robbed at gunpoint at the store and was actually looking for another job because of it, his girlfriend said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LASD homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222- 8477.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the victim.