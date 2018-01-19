Gay Men's Chorus Celebrates Music from the '90s

Love your classic hits from a couple of decades back? GMCLA has a tuneful treat in store on March 24 and 25 and the Alex Theatre in Glendale.

What to Know GMCLA

March 24 and 25, 2018

Alex Theatre in Glendale

It's sometimes said, in popular culture, that the music and styles of an era take about two decades to circle back around, trends-wise.

Just look to the 1970s, when the '50s were fashionable again via "Happy Days" and other retro shows, and the '80s, when "The Monkees" played on MTV and '60s hairdos popped up on the covers of magazines.

As for the 1990s? Ah, yes. The 1990s. (Cue the flashback montage, the one that always begins when a character gets lost in deep thought.)

Here's the thing about that particular ten-year stretch: It never quite left us, so no flashback montage is actually required.

You can thank reruns on cable, or the fact that the music of the '90s, whether you adored hip-hop, grunge, R&B, singer-songwriter ballads, or straight-up pop, was unabashedly excellent.

Film soundtracks were elevated by it, radios rocked, and though the nostalgic longings of today can tell us it was really it good, let's be real: It was mostly all really good.

The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles understands our continuing spirit-gladdening need for a constant supply of fantastic '90s songs, delivered in live 'n lively way, and thank goodness for that. And thank goodness we don't have to wait too long for the acclaimed outfit's two-night tribute to the music of 20 years ago, give or take.

Because is all happening, with spectacle and humor and that quintessential GMCLA verve, on Saturday, March 24 and Sunday, March 25 at the Alex Theatre in Glendale.

Will you hear some "Hand in My Pocket"? "Wannabe"? "...Baby One More Time"? Count on a caboodle of tunes that you might just know all the words to, and by "might" we mean you do, totally, still today, and forever and ever.

Tickets for "Come As You Are: Music from the 90's" aren't available yet, but hurrah, mini-subcriptions are, which help to support the GMCLA even further. (Update: Tickets are available for both the GMCLA spring and summer shows through the Alex Theatre box office.)

And if you want a chance to attend "The Pink Carpet — LGBTQ and the Silver Screen," on June 23 and 24, a mini-subscription purchased now is a primo route to take.

But before the movies-fun concerts arrive, you have a date with the 1990s, and GMCLA, in March, so best break out your flannel and baby doll dresses and platform sandals and velvet chokers. For one of the best decades ever for sheer song-a-bility is about to get its emotion-filled and delightful due thanks to The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles.

Happy 39th season, GMCLA!

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations