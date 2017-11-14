Geena Davis' One-Time Slice of Paradise Listed for $21.5M

When it comes to California vibes, Oscar winner Geena Davis' former seaside mansion has it all: sprawling sun-soaked lawns, swaying palm trees, a crystal-clear swimming pool, sweeping ocean views and luxurious amenities.

For hefty price, it could be yours. The Mediterranean-style estate is back on the market for $21.5 million.

The home nicknamed Gloria is located in Montecito, a celebrity enclave between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara. The main house features four bedroom and 5.5 bathrooms, while the guesthouse offers three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms all on five acres of living space.

While the indoors are filled with elegant details, the expansive outdoor setting gives the home its greatest sense of tranquility. The driveway is shrouded in a canopy of live oaks. There are apple, avocado, lemon and banana trees on the grounds, along with vegetable beds and an herb garden, according to the listing held by Riskin Partners. Take a look:

