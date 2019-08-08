Gelson's Green Chile Schedule Is Roasting

It's that time, chileheads: Several Gelson's will roast the hot stuff over four August 2019 Saturdays.

What to Know Aug. 10, 17, 24, and 31

Select stores around Southern California (check location before you go)

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If everything is coming up roses around April, then you could accurately say that life is popping like a chile over an open flame come August.

We're not talking about the temperature outside, though, yes, that has a way of making the mercury go the distance when the Dog Days arrive.

Rather, we're talking about the fact that a true fiery favorite, the Hatch green chile pepper, is traditionally trucked into Southern California, and then roasted, when the middle part of the eighth month begins.

Which is now-ish, or just about, meaning the iconic New Mexican fruit is ready for its big local moment 'round our region.

Several grocery stores are in the swing, including Gelson's Markets, which will feature the capaiscin-packed superstar over not one, not two, but four Saturdays in August.

Note that chile roasting won't be going on at every Gelson's on every Saturday of the month, but rather at select locations on Aug. 10, 17, 24, and 31. So check this store list before heading out with chile dreams in your heat, er, heart.

Calabasas is up first, and Manhattan Beach, on Aug. 10, while Dana Point and Silver Lake will finish off the month in a heated fashion.

Other Gelson's going the green chile route in 2019? Look to Irvine, Santa Monica, and Sherman Oaks for your heat fixes, chileheads.

And look to this page, right here, if you want to put in an order, pronto, for a mild, medium, or hot case.

The cost is $39.99 a case, whatever heat level you choose, and you can pick your pick-up store from a drop-down menu.

It's that time of year, when everything's coming up green chile, and the only thing we need to decide, beyond what store we're visiting and the heat level we desire, is if we'll freeze all of the roasted peppers we purchase or gobble them up in a variety of enchiladas and tacos and dips before Labor Day even arrives.

For chile-obsessed fans, that is a real question they have to tackle, each and every August.

Eat now, save for later, or buy enough to eat now AND have some for later? Ponder that, pepper people, for the Hatch season has begun.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations