The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library is giving visitors a peek into the life and legacy of one of the world's greatest and most infamous conquerors.
"Genghis Khan: The Exhibition" is the only Southern California stop of an international tour that brings together hundreds of objects from the 13th century to demonstrate not only the brutality with which the warrior conquered lands on his journey to creating the largest contiguous empire in history, but also the lasting impact that his conquests had on the world today.
While the exhibit will display a "formidable array" of swords, bows, arrows, saddles and armor, it will also present "a more complete image of the legendary leader," according to the library website.
"As visitors discover, Genghis not only created the nation of Mongolia and its written language, but his lineage established the modern borders of nations from India to Iran, Korea to China as well as opened the trade routes that united East and West, forever after," according to the library.
The exhibit explores Khan's role not just as warrior, but as lawmaker and influencer who introduced such things as cannons, pants, skis, violins, paper money and the pony express to the West.
The more than 200 objects on display also include costumes, jewels, ornaments, instruments and "numerous other fascinating relics and elaborate artifacts from 13th-century Mongolia."
Visitors will be invited to do more than just look at the artifacts. They will instead be active participants in the exhibit as they begin their experience as a Mongolian resident receiving a civilian identity card and then journey through the character's life during the rise of the Mongol Empire.
The exhibit runs through Aug. 19. Visitors can purchase tickets on the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library website.