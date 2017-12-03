Georgia, Oklahoma to Play New Year's Day Rose Bowl Game

Oklahoma and Georgia will meet in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day in Pasadena, the College Football Playoff organization announced Sunday.

The matchup was determined by the final CFP rankings, which are made by a 13-member committee of five former coaches, four athletic directors, two former administrators, a college president and a former sports reporter.

The Sugar Bowl will be this season's other semifinal, and will match Clemson and Alabama.

When assigning teams to sites, the committee places the top two ranked teams at the most advantageous sites, weighing criteria such as convenience of travel for its fans, home-crowd advantage or disadvantage and general familiarity with the host city and its stadium.

Preference goes to the top-ranked team.

Defending national champion Clemson was first in the final CFP rankings, followed by Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama.

The College Football Playoff Semifinals annually rotate among the New Year's Six bowl games -- the Rose, Cotton, Fiesta, Peach, Orange and Sugar bowls.

