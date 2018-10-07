Gerber Launches Search for 2019 Spokesbaby

Welcome to the battle of the cutest.
Gerber has opened its search for its 2019 spokesbaby. Parents and legal guardians of children between 1 and 4 years old can enter the contest by posting a recent photo of their baby on Instagram with the hashtag #GerberPhotoSearch2018. Submissions will be accepted until Oct. 20.
The winner will be featured across Gerber's social media channels and receive a $50,000 prize.
Last year's winner was Lucas Warren, who is the first child with Down syndrome to be named a Gerber baby since the contest's start in 2010.