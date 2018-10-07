Gerber Launches Search for 2019 Spokesbaby

Lucas Warren, the winner of Gerber's 2017 photo search, alongside other entrants in the contest.

Welcome to the battle of the cutest.

Gerber has opened its search for its 2019 spokesbaby. Parents and legal guardians of children between 1 and 4 years old can enter the contest by posting a recent photo of their baby on Instagram with the hashtag #GerberPhotoSearch2018. Submissions will be accepted until Oct. 20.

The winner will be featured across Gerber's social media channels and receive a $50,000 prize.

Last year's winner was Lucas Warren, who is the first child with Down syndrome to be named a Gerber baby since the contest's start in 2010.