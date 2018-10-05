Get Ghoulishly Glam for Halloween Horror Nights (for Free)

Heading for Halloween Horror Nights? Sit down at the CityWalk Sephora for a 15-minute makeover that's a touch spooky.

Obviously, you wouldn't dare arrive at Halloween Horror Nights in a fully monstrous outfit.

Because other visitors at the annual Universal Studios Hollywood scare-tacular would surely expect that you might be one of the resident ghoulies, and you're not there to frighten people all night long.

Rather, you're there to enjoy the frights yourself. Truth? Yes. Also? Costumes aren't permitted, so that's that.

And yet?

The notion of sauntering into the Universal City-based theme park looking just a touch strange, and perhaps a bit vampiric, does appeal. You want to have an aura, and enjoy the atmosphere of the eek-filled night, and some cosmetics might up the creepy factor.

Best book an appointment at Sephora, on Universal CityWalk, then, for your complimentary "Ghoulish Glam" makeover.

These 15-minute touch-ups are only a tad terrifying, and they come in two versions: "Vampire's Kiss" and "Sinfully Smokey."

Indeed, the "Vampire's Kiss" has something of a vampy lip look, while "Sinfully Smokey" highlights the eyes, and one eye in particular, making it eerily offbeat.

As mentioned, these are complimentary during the run of Halloween Horror Nights, which is happening just a short stroll from the CityWalk Sephora. With that in mind, you'll want to book your appointment ahead of time, as people will snap these "spooky-me-up" slots up, for sure.

Halloween Horror Nights has over a month to go still for 2018, over select nights through Nov. 3, so nab your ticket to the mondo monster maze experience.

And best book your Sephora sit-down via the cosmetic company's site, faster than you can say the word "vampire."

