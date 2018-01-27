Get Your Cosplay on at Pasadena Comic Con

The pop culture convention brings the power, the costumes, and the fan-tastic fun to the Pasadena Convention Center on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Once the new calendar launches, and we're off and running (and skipping and cartwheeling) into a new year, we don't want to wait long for the large-of-scale pop culture conventions to roll into view.

True, the acknowledged behemoth, the humongous-est of the whole bunch, lands in San Diego each July, but waiting a whole six months to shimmy into your favorite cosplay outfit might be too difficult, understandably.

Thank goodness there are popular pop culture gatherings in the wintertime here in pop-culture-tastic Southern California, like the well-liked Pasadena Comic Con.

This one-day-only convention, which spreads out with verve, humor, and plentiful merchandise at the Pasadena Convention Center on Sunday, Jan. 28, is just ten bucks, and if you have a whole crew with you, consider this: Kids 12 and under receive free admission.

On the schedule for the 2018 gathering? A slew of guests, including Herbert Jefferson, Jr. of "Battlestar Galactica," artist Patrick Owsley, comic book writer and editor Barbara Kesel, and Tinkerbell herself, Margaret Kerry.

The cosplay contest? There is one and it happens at 4 o'clock.

Will the Hollywood Ghostbusters call upon the con? You bet, in full regalia.

Shall there be panels? There shall be, like "From Fandom to Career" featuring We the Geeks of East LA and talks devoted to The Power Rangers and X-Men and Women of the Dark Side.

For the full line-up of the one-day-only to-do — again, Jan. 28 is the day, all in blinking lights, just one day — read all before donning your helmet, your wings, your Ghostbuster get-up, or the rocking cosplay look you love.

