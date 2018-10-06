Get a Little Lost in Limoneira Ranch's Corn Maze

Enjoy wandering about the five-acre Corn Maize at this Santa Paula destination. It opens for the season on Saturday, Oct. 6. (Photo by Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images)

What to Know Oct. 6-28, Saturdays and Sundays

$6 admission; some other activities cost, so check prices

Santa Paula

A pumpkin? Spoiler alert: It's generally on the large-ish size, as fruits go.

A kernel of corn? We can call that notably smaller than a pumpkin, given that the wee yellow orbs are able to easily sit upon the palm of one's hand.

A lemon or an orange? Both are somewhere between the two aforementioned favorites, as far as girth and weight go.

And while you might associate Santa Paula's historic Limoneira Ranch with the citrus fruits, it does have a way of going in a different direction each fall, when pumpkins and kernels of corn outnumber the sunshine fruits of summertime.

That's when the annual Pumpkin Patch opens at the sizable spread, delivering fall-fun family pleasures via a host of activities.

The principal pursuit, for many visitors? Picking out a pumpkin, of course, or snapping those all-important baby photographs in the pretty patch.

But there will be other activities at the 2018 Limoneira Ranch Pumpkin Patch, including the five-acre Corn Maize.

That's ten bucks to enter, do note, so you'll want to have some extra cash if you feel like wending your way through some tall stalks.

It's practically a rite of fall, really.

Be sure to also make time for face painting, climbing the hay barrel pyramid, visiting with animals, and, yes, standing in amazement before the gourd-hurtling Pumpkin Chucker.

Some to-dos do cost, so check the web site before toodling for the agra-lovely Santa Paula ranch.

The dates for all of this a-maze-ing autumn splendor? Every weekend in October, so make plans for a Saturday or Sunday adventure, starting on Oct. 6.

It's true that Limoneira Ranch is very much about citrus, typically, but we're now in the zone when bigger goodies (pumpkins) and smaller kernels (corn) hold celebratory sway on the property.

