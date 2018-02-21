Get a Little Salty on National Margarita Day

The Rooftop Lounge in Laguna Beach, Toca Madera, and Border Grill DTLA all have sippable specials on Thursday, Feb. 22.

What to Know Thursday, Feb. 22

Specials and offbeat sips

Border Grill DTLA, Toca Madera, The Rooftop Lounge...

If your best pal has ever observed you were acting a bit salty, chances are good that you were in an especially persnickety mood, or feeling a little fractious, or a tad testy, or all-out cantankerous.

But the general state of saltiness doesn't only apply to how grouchy or quarrelsome we're being; it can also describe the rim of a margarita glass which, by its nature, is not grouchy nor quarrelsome but can be very, very salty.

Whether you like that rim to be well-salted, lightly salted, or completely devoid of anything related to sodium is up to you, as is this question: Where will you go when National Margarita Day arrives?

It is, of course, on Feb. 22, and there's no need to be salty with us over that fact. One check of any national food holiday calendar will confirm this is the case, each and every year.

So best ring your best pal and line up your ride home, then head for...

Border Grill DTLA, which will have $5 margaritas for the ordering/enjoying from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22. The quartet of libations to choose from includes raspberry, strawberry, lime, and cucumber jalapeño, with Partida silver or El Silencio mezcal as your tequila choices.

Cha's Cha's Latin Kitchen, in Brea and Irvine, will offer the grande margarita for $12 on Feb. 22. Feeling a bit zingy? There's the classic, the watermelon, and a spicy mango-habañero. The juices are freshly squeezed and the spirit is Blue Agave.

Toca Madera, on West Third Street, is rocking a Toca margarita, a guava margarita, and a passion fruit margarita with some very special-occasion-y prices. Those prices? Each drink is five dollars on Feb. 22.

Tocaya Organica, which has multiple locations around the region, will have seven-dollar margaritas on the 22nd day of February, with flavors like tamarind and hibiscus on the tempting list.

The Rooftop Lounge, in Laguna Beach, has a trio of sips, including the spicy Patron margarita, a Cadillac Patron margarita, and the skinny Patron margarita. The drinks will rock "specialty" prices through the day, and the views? They're lovely (it's located atop La Casa del Camino hotel).

Ways & Means Oyster House, in Huntington Beach, is going the pitcher route for National Margarita Day, with pitchers available for ten bucks. You're a short stroll from the pier, too, though you may want to stick close to the restaurant for tapas and other shareable plates.

And, of course, there is Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville at Universal CityWalk, which will have a memorable line-up of 'ritas on Feb. 22, as it does every day of the year. Italian margarita, Fins to the Left, and Sunburnt margarita are just a few of the many choices on the margarita-filled list at the margarita-monikered eatery.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations