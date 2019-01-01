Get an Eyeful of the Rose Parade Floats, Post-Parade

Saunter closer to the blossom-laden vehicles of the 130th Rose Parade on the afternoon of Jan. 1 and all day on Jan. 2, at E. Sierra Madre and Washington Boulevards. Pictured: A float from a past Rose Parade.

What to Know Tuesday, Jan. 1 from 1 to 5 p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m)

Wednesday, Jan. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.)

$15 through Sharp Seating Company; ticket sales wrap between 2:30 and 3 p.m. each day

Keeping track of every single daisy, every geranium, and every tiny burst of jasmine in your own garden?

You probably, when pressed, couldn't give an actual number, as to how many blossoms are out back. For when flowers are in profusion, naming each petal isn't the name of the game, but rather enjoying the beauty of the whole.

Thinking of the annual line-up of Rose Parade floats in the same way seems like a solid approach to viewing them at close range.

For that's just what will happen at the event known as Post Parade: A Showcase of Floats, which (doesn't) roll on the afternoon of Jan. 1 and all day long on Jan. 2, 2019.

When we say it won't roll, we mean literally: The famous floats'll come to a full stop, all to allow onlookers the opportunity to admire the petal-by-petal artistry that both designers and volunteers put into their ultimate final appearance.

That full stop takes up some space, as you might imagine, so don't search for this flowery behind-the-scenes spectacular to pop up in some parking lot: You'll want to go to E. Sierra Madre and E. Washington Boulevards, beginning at 1 p.m. on New Year's Day.

It's a ticketed event — the cost is $15 — and White Suiters, the dapper volunteers of the Tournament of Roses, will be standing by to answer questions or help you as you look, look, look.

Well, "look, look, look" isn't the entire story; there's admiring to be done, too, as you stroll by each massive float, and wondering, too, as to how each little bud and seed pod was so beautifully place.

Think of Post Parade: A Showcase of Floats like entering your own garden, if your garden grew to a ginormous size and contained several multi-wheeled vehicles.

Details on those tickets and times? Drive your own float by this page.

