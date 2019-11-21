'Kit Gun' Was Used in Deadly Saugus High School Shooting, Sheriff Says

SANTA CLARITA, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Sheriff deputies outside of Saugus high after a shooting occurred at the School in Santa Clarita, CA Thursday, November 14, 2019. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

The gun used in a shooting at Saugus High School that left three students dead and three others injured was a kit gun, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a tweet Thursday.

Also known as ghost guns, the weapons constructed from parts skirt California's strict gun laws and do not have serial numbers. It was not immediately clear who assembled the gun, a .45-caliber pistol, and when.

The shooter, who turned 16 on the day of the attack on the campus north of Los Angeles, killed himself after fatally shooting two classmates -- 15-year-old Gracie Anne Muehlberger and 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell. Three other teen students were treated at a hostpital and later released.

Authorities said the shooter had shown no signs of violence and didn't appear to be linked to any ideology or terrorist group. Villanueva said Thursday his motive remains a mystery.

Court records show the 16-year-old's mother and father took a dispute to court in 2016 over who should have custody of the teen. That case was resolved in August 2016.

At about the same time, several law enforcement sources have told NBC4 that deputies from the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s station detained the teenager’s father on an involuntary hold for a mental health evaluation. As a result of that, deputies seized a number of firearms from the home, and those weapons were eventually destroyed by the county.

Sources said the father would have been considered a prohibited purchaser, or someone who could not legally purchase a gun in California. He died of natural causes in December 2017.

Questions remain over how weapons found after the school shooting in the home were obtained. Some guns in the home were already confiscated in years past, and the teen gunman was too young to purchase them on his own.

A semi-automatic assault-style rifle used by an ex-con in a gunbattle on a Riverside County freeway that killed a California Highway Patrol officer in August also was an unregistered ghost gun.

Aaron Nathaniel Luther, 49, had a criminal record dating back to 1992 that included a decadelong stint in state prison for attempted second-degree murder and an enhancement for the use of a firearm. The felony conviction should have prohibited Luther from possessing purchasing or possessing any firearm under California law.

In 2013, police said a 23-year-old man used a kit gun to kill two family members before a rampage at Santa Monica College that left three others dead.

Earlier this year, Carlos Canino, the special agent in charge of the Los Angeles Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, told NBC4 his agents confiscate homemade guns at an alarming rate.

"Thirty percent of the firearms that we're currently holding in our vaults are these unserialized homemade firearms," he said. "Before you used to see the AR-15 or .223 caliber rifle. Now, you're starting to see semi-automatic pistols."

