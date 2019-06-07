'Ghostbusters' Fans to Cross Streams in Culver City

The "Ghostbusters" Fan Fest is on June 7 in DTLA and June 9 at Sony in Culver CIty. Pictured: Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray in a scene from the film 'Ghostbusters', 1984. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

Guys, guys, guys. We don't mean to shock anyone here, but get this: The internet, as we know it, wasn't around in the summer of 1984.

Which means that, when "Ghostbusters" first premiered on June 8 of that year, there was no wide audience for homemade videos, for quippy quote-a-thons, for tips on sewing cosplay costumes, and all of the countless pursuits that fervent fans of the phantom-filled flick phenom love to participate in on the regular.

Which means that we need to make up for lost time and fast, faster than a towering and super-testy marshmallow man can melt all over 5th Avenue.

So cross those streams, find your favorite Keymaster or Gatekeeper, and drive your Ecto-1 in the direction of Culver City on June 8, where devotees of Dana, Ray, Winston, Peter, and Egon, and, yes, Gozer and Slimer, too, will gather for a celebration of 35th-anniversary-riffic proportions.

Set to show at this mega two-day delight, which'll have more goings-on than New York City has ghosts, thanks to Wizard World, the company overseeing it?

Better hold onto your proton pack, because sliding down the proverbial fire pole is a whole line-up of luminaries, including "Ghostbusters" director Ivan Reitman, co-writer and actor Dan Ackroyd, actor Ernie Hudson, songwriter Ray Parker, Jr., and several other stars and creatives.

The Friday evening to-do, on June 7, is at the Globe Theatre downtown, while the huge eight-hour fan event at the Sony Pictures Studio Lot in Culver City on June 8 will include meet & greets, opportunities to brush up on your Slimer-drawing skills, and an Ecto-1 sighting (as well as a host of fan-made replicas).

This is way bigger than dogs and cats living together. Way.

So brush up on your go-to quotes, jump into your jumpsuit, and tell any impish spirits you know to take the weekend off, because you've got some fanning to fan, in a way that fans couldn't quite fan back in '84.

Lastly? "There is no Dana, only Zuul," but then surely you already knew that? 'Kay then. On you go, to Culver City, Ghostbusters of Southern California.

