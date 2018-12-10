'Gilmore Girls' Pop-up Whimsying the Warner Bros. Backlot

It's a sparkly Stars Hollow yuletide, by way of Burbank, on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. A holiday event is popping up in backyard of Lorelai Gilmore, with food for purchase and costumes from the beloved show on display, too.

Do you consider yourself to practically be an honorary resident of Stars Hollow, Connecticut?

Then you've likely eaten, at home, on your comfy couch, while watching an episode of "Gilmore Girls," a series that called the fanciful and fictional hamlet of Stars Hollow home.

After all, the lead characters of the series, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, were known for tucking into bowls of popcorn and other munchy snacks during their frequent movie marathons. Luke, a main swain of Lorelai's, ran the local diner, and Sookie, Lorelai's #1 ladyfriend, was the executive chef at the local inn.

Major snackage is, without argument, a major part of the beloved series, which began on The WB in 2000, put in a stint on The CW, and later enjoyed a revival on Netflix.

Now you can have your grub and savor a "Gilmore Girls"-esque gathering, too, thanks to a special holidaytime happening on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood.

It's all bubbling up, with the effervescence associated with the highly sunshiny show, in Lorelai Gilmore's backyard, which sits next to the actual backlot house seen in many an episode.

And look for cheerful seasonal decorations to festoon the house and yard, upping that special Stars Hollow feeling.

The "Gilmore Girls" holiday pop-up is on at the Burbank movie studio from Dec. 22, 2018 through Jan. 6, 2019, and it is not a separate ticket from the studio tour.

However, you will need to purchase your food, at Stage 48, if you want to eat over in the yard at Lorelai's house. Choices include lemon garlic roasted chicken, veggie burgers, and more.

As for how to reach Stage 48? You will, with your guide at the lead: It's the prop-packed, Hollywood-fascinating final stop on each studio tour, and that's where the eats'll be sold.

And, yep: Stage 48 is just around the corner from the Gilmore-famous backyard where all of the convivial doings will be fa, la, la-ing.

So you miss the "Gilmore Girls" as intensely as Lorelai loves her coffee?

Here's one way to revisit the town and revel in the tender atmos the series engendered. Oh yes, and there'll be costumes from the show, and props and other gewgaws, too, to view, while there.

We may not be able to fly to Stars Hollow, but we can go on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, and see the backlot streets that so convincingly and quaintly became Stars Hollow over several feel-good seasons.

