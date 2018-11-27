Gingerbread Bakers, Cookie Kudos Could Be Yours

Get your cookie-yummy structure, the one covered in gumdrops and candy canes, to your nearest Discovery Cube by Sunday, Dec. 2.

What to Know Entries accepted through Dec. 2, 2018

LA and Orange County

Several categories, including Best Science Theme

The last time you spent a Saturday carefully constructing an elaborate gingerbread house, complete with a chimney covered in candies (standing in for rocks) and a walkway made of cinnamon gum sticks (giving it a brick-like look), who among your people got to admire your splendid structure?

The family? Of course. A neighbor? Maybe. Some friends? Fingers crossed, for gingerbread houses take time and effort, and should be admired by pretty much everyone in your circle.

But what if you could go far wider, on the acclamation front, and perhaps see your creation displayed in a museum over several festive weeks?

That might happen, should you enter the Discovery Cube's annual Gingerbread Competition, which is now open for entries in both Los Angeles and Orange County.

The prizes are described as "awesome" and the categories are plentiful.

Best Youth Ages 6-13, Best Holiday Theme, and Best Science Theme are but three to choose from, but keep in mind that "family participation is encouraged!"

Also encouraged: Perusing photographs of winning and winsome cookie creations of the past. Offbeat shapes, multiple rooms, and creative uses of candy decoration are a few of the happy hallmarks of these gingerbread gems.

The final day to enter is Sunday, Dec. 2, and winners will be revealed on Friday, Dec. 7.

But that admiration and acclaim won't end there: Gingerbread houses will remain on delightful display at both the LA and OC science museums through Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.

