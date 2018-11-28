Giraffe to Have It: Geoffrey Costume Goes to Auction

Get any kid of the 1980s or '90s talking about Geoffrey the Giraffe, or any adult, for that matter, and you'll hear a lot of nostalgic memories detailing happy visits to Toys"R"Us stores. The plaything powerhouse shuttered its final U.S. stores in the early summer of 2018, and many fans felt the loss of the amiable icon, the company's long-neck'd spokesgiraffe, most keenly. But here's something sweet: One lucky high bidder in an upcoming Prop Store pop culture auction will be the new owner of a Geoffrey the Giraffe costume.



Take a peek now at but a few of the finds going to auction on Saturday, Dec. 1 in Valencia, an auction overseen by acclaimed TV smartie and curator James Comisar. There are over 400 biddable goodies to peruse in the Prop Store's "first-ever all-television all-eras live auctions event featuring original costumes, props and set decoration from beloved TV shows from the 1960s-2010s," so get perusing now...