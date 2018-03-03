Girl Fights Off Man Who Tried to Sexually Assault Friend

A teenage girl fought off a man as he pinned down and attempted to sexually assault her friend in Manhattan Beach, police said.

The 16-year-old victim and two underage female friends were walking together when a man sitting in a parked vehicle signaled for the three to come over and asked if they needed a ride, the Manhattan Beach Police Department said.

When the girls walked by, the man exposed his penis while masturbating. The girls ignored him and continued walking, but the man got out of his car and shoved the 16-year-old to the ground, the MBPD said.

Police say that the man held down the girl's legs and "touched her genital area on top of her clothing." That's when one of her friends began punching the man until he let the victim go and all three girls could run home and call police.

Officer arrived in the area of 3rd Street and Valley Drive around 9:37 p.m., the MBPD said.

The suspect is described as an Asian, Hispanic or Middle Eastern man with a dark complexion, between 20 and 30 years old. He was seen wearing a red and black flannel shirt and his vehicle is described as a four-door sedan with an Uber sticker on the passenger side windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MBPD Detective Smith at 310-802-5133.