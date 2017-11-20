Girl Gets Much-Needed Hearing Aids With Help of Chino Police

A 5-year-old neuroblastoma cancer survivor got her much-needed hearing aids thanks to the Chino Hill Police Department.

Monroe Okola, a 5-year-old neuroblastoma cancer survivor, was having a hard time getting much-needed hearing aids. The Chino Hill Police Department stepped up, and now she has them – pink, sparkly ones in fact.

The 5-year-old suffered hearing loss as a side effect from her chemotherapy treatment. Her insurance did not cover the hearing aids – which are apparently quite expensive.

Her parents ended up paying out of pocket for Monroe before it started to affect her schoolwork.

The Chino Hills Police Department heard her plight and rallied to donate to Mornoe so she could have the hearing aids she desperately needed.