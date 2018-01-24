Brace yourselves, Southern California: Girl Scout Cookie Season is nigh.

Girl Scout Cookie season runs Jan. 28 through March 11.

From Samoas to Thin Mints, Girl Scout cookies have officially been part of America's sweet tooth for 101 years.

In 1917, the girls of Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, decided to fund their troop's projects with the proceeds of cookies they made at home.

The idea took off and now, Girl Scout cookies have served as fundraisers for bulletproof vests for police officers and care packages for children fighting cancer in troops' communities, traveled as far as outer space with NASA, and are now even online with Digital Cookies.

Another innovative advancement? You can find your local cookie seller by downloading the Cookie Finder app or searching on the Girl Scouts site. Break out the Tagalongs and celebrate a century plus one year of Girl Scout Cookies.

A history in photos below.