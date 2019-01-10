Give Curling a Whirl, at Pershing Square

Is learning the sport of curling on your 2019 bucket list? Start on Saturday morning, Jan. 12 at Pershing Square.

What to Know Bai Holiday Ice Rink at Pershing Square

Saturday, Jan. 12 from 8 to 9 a.m.

$10

Curling?

To say that the icy sport has a cult following during any given winter Olympics is to not quite understand the meaning of "cult" in this instance.

For curling fandom is robust, huge, dedicated, and prone to discussing the finer points of houses, brooms, and the incredible finesse and foreplanning required to ensure a stone moves toward ultimate victory in a successful manner.

You love to watch it, but have you sadly swept your learn-to-curl dreams under the nearest sheet of ice?

Okay, so that was a sweeping assumption on our part.

So get happy: For ten bucks, you can get out on the Bai Holiday Ice Rink at Pershing Square, on a lovely Saturday morning, all to try your hand, and a broom, at the beloved sport.

That Saturday morning?

Jan. 12, which is just about a week, give or take, before the seasonal downtown rink shutters.

The Hollywood Curling Club will deliver the details on what's done, and what your goals are, and how to best move that stone along a cold sheet of frozen water.

You?

You'll be on the ice, so dress for that, and for the early hour of 8 a.m. (it all wraps by 9).

Might you one day aspire to Olympic greatness? Well, another major curling tourney is always just a stone's throw away, so don't you dare ever sweep that dream away.

