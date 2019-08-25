Brush Fire Shuts Down 134 Freeway in Eagle Rock

A brush fire erupted near the border of Glendale and Eagle Rock and shut down the 134 Freeway in both directions.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the fire around 4:30 p.m. and observed the flames threatening both side fo the 134 Freeway near the 2 Freeway, as the flames appeared to have jumped the freeway.

The brush fire was reported in the 2900 block of West Colorado Boulevard around 4:09 p.m. and was about an acre, according to the Glendale Fire Department.

Soon after, the 134 Freeway was shut down in both directions, at Figueroa Street westbound and eastbound at Glendale Boulevard. The 2 Freeway was also shut down southbound at East Mountain Street, the LAFD said.

The fire had grown to five acres shortly before 5 p.m., according to the Glendale Fire Department.

Three Los Angeles Fire Department helicopters were conducting continuous water drops and no evacuations were ordered, the LAFD said. More than 143 LAFD firefighters were on the scene, along with Glendale and LA County resources, according to the city's fire department.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.