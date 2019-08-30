Globetrot, by Fork, at Orange's Foodie-est Fair

What will you chow down on first at Plaza Park in Old Towne Orange? Tacos might tempt (and by "might" we mean "probably definitely will").

What to Know Friday, Aug. 30-Sunday, Sept. 1

Old Towne Orange

Free entry; beer wristband is $4

Claiming that good things never last?

We've all sullenly walked that road before, when we're feeling a little low, a little put-out, highly mopey, and firmly on the tetchy side.

But it turns out that oftentimes a great happening shows its has legs, or rather forks, and it keeps on keepin' on for the better part of a half century.

Back in 1973, Orange wanted to get a bit celebratory, all to honor its centennial. Of course, food was at the forefront of the planners' minds, and the Orange International Street Fair kicked off with a resounding, cuisine-cool blast.

It's still truckin', or cookin', if you prefer, and street-y foods from over 16 cultures will be featured at the large-scale Plaza Park eat-around on Aug. 30, 31, and Sept. 1, 2019.

For sure, there are brews, too, but do check the hours that the beer will be on the pour.

This party draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, so planning your parking and/or arrival is key. There are public lots and residential streets, but organizers advise that you'll need to walk a number of blocks to reach the fair.

As for what you'll eat? Tacos, egg rolls, bratwursts, cold desserts, icy drinks, and just about everything that can be thrown on a grill or stuck on a stick will be featured.

Admission is free, food has a fee, and nabbing a wristband for beer is four bucks (the money helps fundraising efforts of area organizations).

