First Responders Get to See Glowing Pandas and Tranquil Gardens in Arcadia for Free

The LA Arboretum and Botanical Gardens is running a lantern festival until January, with special perks for first responders.

By Aliya Jasmine

Published 58 minutes ago

    LA Arboretum and Botanical Garden
    Moonlight Forest Festival

    What to Know

    • The Moonlight Lantern fest is on Wednesdays and Thursdays until Jan. 6, 2019.

    • Prices range from $20-$28. First responders of the Woolsey and Camp Fires can get in free.

    • Good for children and families.

    Golden dragons, giant green crickets, and glowing pandas are lighting up the night sky in Arcadia.

    The Moonlight Forest lantern festival has taken over the LA Arboretum Wednesdays and Thursdays until Jan. 6, 2019.

    The arboretum is offering free admission for all first responders of the Woolsey and Camp Fires into the tranquil venue, which includes botanical gardens, lantern installations, live performances, and tasteful food trucks. 

