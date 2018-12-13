What to Know The Moonlight Lantern fest is on Wednesdays and Thursdays until Jan. 6, 2019.

Prices range from $20-$28. First responders of the Woolsey and Camp Fires can get in free.

Good for children and families.

Golden dragons, giant green crickets, and glowing pandas are lighting up the night sky in Arcadia.

The Moonlight Forest lantern festival has taken over the LA Arboretum Wednesdays and Thursdays until Jan. 6, 2019.

The arboretum is offering free admission for all first responders of the Woolsey and Camp Fires into the tranquil venue, which includes botanical gardens, lantern installations, live performances, and tasteful food trucks.

