Go Through the Looking Glass(es) at LACMA's 3D Show

The notion of 3D, as in a multi-dimensional optical illusion or creation of depth/space percetion, might get you to thinking of the last 3D film you saw, in the theater, with those chunky plastic glasses (or, yes, the red/blue paper eyeglasses that still pop up from time to time). But scientists, shutterbugs, and dreamers had been playing with the concept long before the days of celluloid arrived, meaning the exciting reach of 3D extends far further than the box office down at the multiplex.



The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is preparing to dive into the deep dimensional experience beginning the middle of July 2018, when "3D: Double Vision" debuts. The large-scale exhibition is "... the first North American survey of 3D objects and practices, tracing cycles of optical investigation, creative expression, and commercial popularity over the last 175 years." Look for "artifacts of mass popular culture" to cameo in the exhibition as well as a host of artworks.



Ready to step into the red/blue, to the dual nature of seeing an image that appears to fill your field of vision in every direction, to learn more about why 3D endures as something scintillating, even magical, in art and science? Take a look right now at what's ahead in the exhibition, no special glasses required. "3D: Double Vision" will be on view at LACMA's Art of the Americas building, Plaza Level, from July 15, 2018 through March 31, 2019.