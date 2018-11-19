Go 'Virtual Bird Watching' at an OC Paradise

What to Know Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. to Nov. 21 at 9 a.m.

Thanksgiving is often portrayed as one of the easiest-going-est of holidays, at least after the dinner prep is done, and the kitchen is clean, and you've found a couch to nap upon, if you've finished your tidy-up chores (or pushed them to later).

But the days before the Holiday o' Gratitude? Quite rushed. Very hurried. Brimming with bustle, and gotta-get-it-done-ness.

There is a way, via the screen in your hand or the one on your desk, to take a brief respite, and a lovely nature vacation, at least for a few minutes, all while getting to know an especially gorgeous and wild section of Orange County.

It's the Irvine Ranch Natural Landmarks we're talking about here,"OC's only National Natural Landmark," a verdant and glorious spread of earth that sees "... a substantial increase in bird activity due to seasonal migrations."

Described as "a naturally occurring bottleneck" between the Pacific and Santa Ana Mountains, the Irvine Ranch Natural Landmarks area serves as a spectacular stop spot for over 150 species of migratory birds.

How to "awww" over such avian grandeur, during one of the busiest weeks of the year?

It's easy: Check out one of the social media for Irvine Ranch Natural Landmarks, for a full-on Virtual Bird Watching event will flutter through, over 24 photo-filled hours, from 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20 through 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Information on the various birds posted, as well as links to programs at the Landmarks, should you want to visit in person soon, will also be part of the nature-cool virtual takeover.

The places to look? Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Birds aren't known for using the internet, no. But bird lovers can savor snapshots of some of the exquisite migratory birds that pass through, or settle for awhile, at this awesome Orange County spread.

That people from all over can enjoy the Virtual Bird Watching, all while standing in line at the grocery store to buy canned yams or setting the table or running a hundred different errands, is worth, um, tweeting about.

