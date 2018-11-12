A GoFundMe page for a San Diego man killed in the shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar was put on pause by his family Sunday to give them time to process.

Justin Meek, 23, was working as a bouncer when gunfire erupted at Borderline Bar & Grill during its weekly “College Country Nights.”

Three days after Meek’s death, his family created a GoFundMe page to assist with any services or celebrations of his life.

“The hardest thing a mother could ever have to do is bury a child,” the page said. “According to numerous witness accounts, Justin died a HERO saving many lives with no regard for his own life.”

In one day, $13,190 was raised, far surpassing the family’s $5,000 goal.

Meek’s family posted an update after the outpour of donations.

“The incredible outpouring love & support towards Justin & our family truly means the world,” it said. “Our gratitude is immeasurable, & we continue to thank you all in helping us Honor our Justin.”

The day after the page was created, the family stopped accepting donations.

“Given our current time frame, we have momentarily paused further donations to allow ourselves time to understand and organize our immediate roles in moving forward with future developments,” the update said.

Meek’s GoFundMe page received donations from 177 people.

His sister was also at the bar during the attack, according to their family. She was physically unharmed.

A candlelight vigil was held in his honor at Spreckels Park the day after he was killed.

“It’s a reflection of how many lives Justin was able to touch. Justin was the kind of guy that was always full of positivity, always had a smile on his face. The guy never had a bad day and he just had so much love to give, so I think what we saw today was all the love the community had for him,” Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey said.

Meek was one of 12 people killed in what was the deadliest mass shooting since Parkland.