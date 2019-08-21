'GoT' and 'Maisel' TV Costumes Go on Free Display

Does a costume make the character? You could persuasively argue that what a person is wearing as they sashay or stomp or run or drop into the small screen immediately conveys their purpose, outlook, and intent. And so it is with many of our favorite modern television shows, the episodic artworks that present intriguing and complex story lines that are well-festooned with fabulous frocks and foreboding armor and stylish suits.



The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising features dozens of these exquisite costumes each summer, into the fall, as a tribute to the talented designers who create them, and Emmy season, too. "The Art of Television Costume Design" exhibition is always free to see, and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays at FIDM's downtown campus. It just debuted for its new run, so flick off your TV, for a few hours, and get there before this celebration of character-packed clothing shutters in late October 2019.