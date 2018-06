Baby goats munch on brush to prevent major wildfires spreading throughout California.

What you've "herd" about a wild party this weekend is true. Anaheim Fire and Rescue is holding a baby goat party this weekend.

Come meet the baby goats that will be clearing the vegetation throughout Orange County this summer.

The goats munch on vegetation to help get rid of the dry fuel for a fire. So as goats fill up their bellies, they are preventing major fires throughout California.





The Goat Party will be held at the Anaheim Fire Station, Saturday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.