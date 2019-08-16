Goblins and Imps Gather for the Labyrinth Masquerade

What did you do for your 22nd birthday, if you've already enjoyed that milestone? Did you don a pair of giant sparkly wings, and perhaps a crown to match, and head to a ball, the kind of ball seen in storybooks and fantasy films? Well, maybe you didn't do exactly that, though, deep in your heart, you longed for such a celebration. But the Labyrinth Masquerade shall party in just this mirthful manner, on Aug. 16 and 17 at the Millennium Biltmore in DTLA.



For this famous fairies-and-fantastical-beings bash is marking its 22nd anniversary in 2019, which means it has had years, nay, decades to build a loyal and highly creative fanbase. That fanbase will be out in fantastical force, with some attendees visiting the masquerade on both nights (which are ticketed separately). Amazing and detailed costumes are the rule, not the exception, while dancing, music, and art enhance the celebratory and ensorceled atmosphere.



Hoping to attend? Find fantasy-based inspiration from attendees of yesteryear now...