Popeyes' Boneless Wing Bash was for one day only Oct. 4, 2018, and as part of the deal, customers were getting six shimmery boneless wings, a warm biscuit, and a choice of a side dish for $5.

Popeyes has a golden deal Thursday, offering 24-karat gold dusted "champagne" wings for one day only to celebrate the opening of their 3,000th store.

The wings, coated in edible golden flakes, were available at several Popeyes restaurants across the nation, including one in Anaheim.

Wild Food Crazes: Popeyes' 24-Karat Gold Wings

The Boneless Wing Bash was for one day only Oct. 4, and as part of the deal, customers were getting six shimmery boneless wings, a warm biscuit, and a choice of a side dish for $5.

List of stores offering the gilded deal:

1005 North Magnolia Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92801

868 C E Grand Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07201

75 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010

621 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130

But if you really want to get your hands on some sparkling wings, don't wait -- the deal is available only while supplies last.

The Anaheim store will be open for regular hours Thursday until 10 p.m. for dine-in, and 11 p.m. for drive-thru.