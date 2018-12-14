There are a couple new twists on the menu for the stars at the 76th annual Golden Globes including more gluten free options for Hollywood's A-listers.
Everything about the menu at the Golden Globesin January 2019 will be just a bit healthier, starting with the main course: Chilean sea bass with black rice, asparagus and roasted carrots.
And for dessert, flourless chocolate cake with a white chocolate cheesecake -- the first ever gluten free dessert at the Globes.
And the awards show wouldn't be complete without champagne. Moët & Chandon -- the official champagne of the Golden Globes -- is offering two types and a champagne cocktail created by actress Camilla Belle.
Below, a look at the dishes, pastries and drinks that will be served at the 76th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.